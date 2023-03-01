Coty CEO Sue Nabi outlined plans to apply some $1 billion in proceeds from the sale of its remaining 25.9% stake in Wella to pay down debt, during a presentation at CAGNY last week.

Why it matters: It's the final stage of a process the New York-based conglomerate began in 2020 to unload its professional and retail haircare business to PE firm KKR.

Catch up fast: In 2020, Coty sold a 60% stake to KKR in the Wella, Clairol, OPI and GHD brands in exchange for $2.5 billion, while retaining the remaining 40%.

The deal valued the entire business at $4.3 billion at the time.

The next year, the American-French multinational parted with an additional 9% stake in that haircare business to KKR in exchange for half of the PE firm's remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty.

That transaction, valued at $430 million, further simplified Coty's capital structure.

Details: While Coty has previously said it planned to sell the rest of Wella by 2025, Nabi's presentation implied the company could move as soon as this year to unload the stake.