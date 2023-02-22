Chipotle's ghost kitchen spinoff could add new revenue streams

Farmesa logo on a take out bag. Photo: Farmesa

Farmesa, the ghost kitchen concept spawned from Chipotle's new ventures group, will open next month.

Why it matters: Chipotle is one of the more notable food chains to pursue a ghost kitchen concept, a growing market Euromonitor International says is on track to becoming a $1 trillion industry by 2030.

Driving the news: Farmesa will soft open in Santa Monica, California's Third Street Promenade with a small menu and limited hours at the start.

Farmesa will officially launch in March, offering healthy food bowls in ghost kitchen startup Kitchen United Mix's food hall.

The company has tapped James Beard award-winning chef Nate Appleman as director of culinary innovation to curate the menu, which includes fresh proteins, greens, grains and vegetables.

Flashback: Kitchen United raised a whopping $100 million in Series C financing last year.

NFL Super Bowl MVP Peyton Manning is a backer, as is Circle K's parent, Alimentation Couche Tard, Kroger, and Burger King's parent, Restaurant Brands International.

How it works: Customers order at a kiosk on location, through Kitchen United’s website, or through delivery apps, giving eaters an option to dine in, pick up or request food delivery.

Chipotle operates the kitchen, while the consumer-facing experience is left to Kitchen United, Nate Lawton, VP of new ventures, tells Axios.

This allows the company to focus on its culinary quality and operational throughput, he adds.

What they’re saying: “We wanted to find a way to learn and adapt quickly, which is what led us to the model of Kitchen United,” Lawton says.

“There's still very much a restaurant experience, even though not a full, four-walls, brick-and-mortar-owned restaurant experience.”

The location also sees significant foot traffic and digital traffic from deliveries.

“It just gave us access to a lot of consumers very quickly,” he says.

Zoom in: Farmesa started in Chipotle’s new ventures group in 2022 and is led by Lawton.

The new ventures team is a small, dedicated group that’s outside of the core Chipotle team, enabling more room for experimentation, Lawton says.

This is just a way to make “the brand more accessible, and more culturally relevant in a variety of ways,” he says.

The bottom line: Farmesa is a learning opportunity to understand what consumers want, Lawton says.