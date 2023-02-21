The Fresh Market's live commerce bet

Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is making a major bet on live commerce with the launch of its retail media network.

Why it matters: Retail media networks, whereby brands can advertise on an assembly of digital channels through a retailer, have ballooned into a $45 billion market.

What’s happening: The Fresh Market's network allows brands to run sponsored video ads across its live video streams.

The company works with vendors to create tailored livestream content featuring their products on The Fresh Market’s live-streamed broadcasts.

This is a departure from most retail media networks because they rely on static display and search, the company says.

Consumers can purchase featured products directly from The Fresh Market’s website.

By the numbers: RMNs are projected to reach $100 billion in terms of ad spending by 2026, according to McKinsey & Co.

By 2025, McKinsey says social commerce could grow to more than $2 trillion.

Drawing from its experience, The Fresh Market says its shoppable videos had conversion rates that were over 300% more than what you would get from traditional digital advertising.

The Fresh Market says its first four livestreams drew 2 million views.

How it works: The Fresh Market has been partnered with livestreaming commerce platform Firework since 2021.

The partnership allows the lift, monetary-wise, to be as light or heavy as The Fresh Market wants it to be, Miller says, but, he added, the company has posted new positions to support this team.

Of note: Firework was valued at around $750 million last year following its $150 million Series B round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 in May.

What they’re saying: The live shopping retail media network has brought several revenue streams to bear for the company, CMO Kevin Miller tells Axios.