Private equity investors may see more opportunities to scoop up undervalued retail assets in a down environment, but that activity may be reserved for particular areas, KPMG partner Kevin Martin tells Axios.

Why it matters: Despite an estimated $1.96 trillion in global private equity dry powder, consumer and retail PE activity was muted last year.

By the numbers: Last year, PE deal volume fell to 480 transactions from 706 the year before, representing a 32% drop, according to a KPMG report on consumer and retail M&A.

PE deal value fell 59% to $34.8 billion in 2022 from the year earlier.

Around 80% of PE firms active in the C&R say that they expect a decline in deal activity over the next 12 months, according to the report.

What they’re saying: Sponsor-led deal activity will ramp up once lenders “feel good” about the macroeconomic environment, Martin says.

“As one of my private equity friends said, ‘the lenders sort of had alligator arms,’” he quips.

Once lenders "start seeing some of these early wins, that's when it's going to really open up,” he says.

Last year, fundraising among PE firms fell to $784.1 billion from $918.5 billion a year earlier, according to Preqin.

Yes, but: Martin sees some pockets opening up around distressed M&A.

“Some large private equity firms... are certainly looking for valuations that are lower,” he says.

They will be looking for bargain-priced assets ripe for a turnaround, he adds.

What we’re watching: Industry insiders say there’s plenty of deal demand, with many PE firms prepping portfolio companies to come to market later this year.