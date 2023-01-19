Authentic Brands spotlights media ambitions with new CFO
Authentic Brands Group has named Jessica Holscott, who hails from Warner Media, as its new CFO, placing a greater emphasis on its media ambitions.
Why it matters: The New York-based brand management firm has emerged as one of the largest retailers in the world via a series of acquisitions, but founder Jamie Salter's ambition is to emulate entertainment giant Walt Disney.
Details: Holscott recently served as CFO of Warner Media, which Authentic Brands teamed with along with director Baz Luhrman to create the 2022 movie "Elvis," starring Austin Butler.
- Elvis Presley is just one part of Authentic Brands' intellectual property holdings, which includes Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali, that can be monetized via licenses across retail and media.
- Holscott, who also previously served as CFO of HBO, will be instrumental in helping to grow ABG's media reach and entertainment revenue, a source close tells Axios.
- She succeeds founding partner Kevin Clarke, who will become executive vice chairman.
Of note: Authentic Brands is launching a new film group Authentic Studios under which Sports Illustrated Studios and David Beckham's Studio 99 will sit.
- Studio 99, for example, has deals with both Netflix and Disney+, and created for the latter television series "Save Our Squad with David Beckham."
- In addition, ABG is expanding its events offerings such as for the NFL's Super Bowl and Formula 1 racing.
Flashback: Authentic Brands made its first big move into the media landscape with its purchase of Sports Illustrated for $110 million in 2019.
Between the lines: Like Walt Disney, Authentic Brands not only gains new revenue streams via media offerings — that content is also effective advertising for its intellectual property, helping it sell more goods and services.
The bottom line: Authentic Brands is part of a growing group of retailers, including Fanatics, that is embracing the media industry both for visibility and profits.