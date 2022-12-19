Distressed retail watchlist

The most scrutinized retailers are rated either CCC+ (S&P and Fitch) or Caa1 (Moody's) and below.

State of play: Moody's assigned Caa1 ratings to home goods retailers At Home and Bob's Discount Furniture, auto retailer Carvana, optical retailer MyEyeDr., fabric maker Elevate Textiles, apparel maker Next Level Apparel and medical apparel maker Careismatic.

Moody's gave Caa2 ratings to department store banner Belk, dollar chain 99 Cents Only Stores, surf brand Boardriders, apparel brand Outerstuff, boating and fishing retailer West Marine, auto body repair chain Service King and footwear brand Shoes for Crews.

In addition, Moody's stamped Premier Brands and party supplier Party City each with a Caa3 and home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond with a Ca.

Meanwhile, S&P has handed out CCC+ ratings to 99 Cents Only Stores, Belk, Party City and pharmacy Rite Aid.

Fitch has conferred a CCC rating to Party City and a C to Rite Aid.

What they're saying: Rite Aid told Axios that it repurchased its bonds at a discount, which lowered its interest rates and reduced the amount of debt due in 2025, its nearest term maturity.