A preliminary injunction preventing Albertsons from paying a $4 billion special dividend was denied by King County Superior Court Judge Ken Schubert of Washington state on Friday afternoon.

Yes, but: The attorney general's office of Washington state requested and was then granted an extension of the temporary restraining order (TRO) until Dec. 19 to give it time to appeal the ruling.

Why it matters: So far AGs have been successful at stalling, but not stopping Albertsons' dividend.

What's next: The AG's office told Axios it has filed for a notice of appeal with the state's Supreme Court.

“We’re going to be taking this critical issue directly to the state Supreme Court," said Bob Ferguson, Washington state's AG, in an emailed statement.

Of note: The AGs of California, Illinois and D.C. filed a second request in federal court to stop the dividend a week ago after being denied the first time in early November.

On Thursday, Colorado Attorney General Paul Weiser said the merger of Kroger and Albertsons would harm consumers and called on courts to block the dividend.

Details: Judge Schubert's ruling noted that Washington state did not establish that it would be able to prove that Albertsons and Kroger's merger agreement unreasonably restrained trade or commerce.

The state also did not establish that it would be able to prove that the special dividend is "an unfair method of competition."

Between the lines: Washington state argued that the dividend constituted a prepayment tied to the merger and would greatly reduce Albertsons' ability to to invest in its business, putting it at a competitive disadvantage.

But Judge Schubert during his questioning observed that the dividend is being financed from liquidity already available on the balance sheet, and therefore is not a prepayment.

The judge went on to say that there was nothing that prevented Albertsons from continuing to invest in the business.

The ruling also noted that Albertsons (along with Kroger) established that it generated significant free cash flow to meet its financial needs.

Judge Schubert did extend the TRO, but not by the full 30 days, due to Albertsons' argument that the delay of the dividend into next year would damage shareholders due to tax reasons.

The intrigue: Judge Schubert pointed out that Kroger did not appear to be in favor of the dividend, and in fact capped it at $4 billion.

It was a point that Kroger largely agreed with during the hearing, stating that it was "agnostic" about the payout.

It undercuts the argument by AGs that the dividend would not only weaken Albertsons, but that Albertsons' weakened state would then be cited by Kroger as part of acquirer's argument for the merger to be approved.

What they're saying: "We are pleased with the decision by the Washington State Court," Kroger said in an emailed statement.

"We remain committed to engaging cooperatively with regulators, government officials and stakeholders as we work to complete the transaction and deliver the meaningful benefits it offers," the grocery chain said.

The bottom line: Mainly of the arguments made by other AGs, namely California, Illinois and D.C., were brought up in today's hearing, but failed to gain traction with this judge.