The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia have stiffened their argument for stalling the $4 billion special dividend that Albertsons intends to pay its shareholders as a prelude to its merger with Kroger.

Why it matters: The move underscores the AGs' resolve to press their case despite the discouraging tone of both D.C.'s federal court and Washington's state court.

Flashback: A federal judge already denied the first request, and a judge in Washington state told the AG there he has an "uphill" fight.

What they're saying: "Albertsons Cos. continues to maintain that the lawsuit is meritless and provides no legal basis for canceling or postponing a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved by Albertsons Cos.’ fully informed Board of Directors," a company spokesperson tells Axios. "Albertsons is well-capitalized, with limited debt and significant free cash flow, and is in a strong position financially."

Details: There is more evidence that connects the dividend directly to the merger, according to the second request to immediately stop the dividend payment.

This includes the claim that without the merger, Albertsons considered a share buyback as a better way to return capital to shareholders and that the dividend became more attractive only when coupled with a merger, a source familiar with the situation says.

If the dividend was preferential and separate, why didn't Albertsons treat it independently by approving it and announcing it before the Kroger merger? the source asks.

And although the motion the AGs filed is unprecedented, so is paying out a dividend tied to a merger long before it has been approved, the source says.

Yes, but: The source conceded that were the dividend not connected to the merger there was no way the AGs could stop it, noting PE firms frequently collect dividends from their portfolio companies.

The AGs have a chance of stalling the dividend only by connecting it first to the deal and then to antitrust, the source says.

As part of the antitrust argument, the AGs must then show that the dividend limits Albertsons from making the investments it needs to stay competitive with Kroger.

The source says, however, that the AGs do not have to prove that Albertsons will become financially distressed.

Separately, there will be a hearing on Dec. 9 in Washington's state court on whether to allow Albertsons' $4 billion dividend to proceed.