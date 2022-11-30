"Predatory pricing" cited by Kroger-Albertsons rival

The evaluation of the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger should take "predatory pricing campaigns" into account, Fresh Encounter CEO Michael Needler Jr. said at a U.S. Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee hearing Tuesday.

Why it matters: Speaking for the National Grocers Association, Needler asserted that Walmart and Amazon have used such campaigns to knock smaller competitors out of business.

Kroger and Albertsons have oft-cited the need to compete with both these retailers as the reason behind their merger.

And it's why the two supermarket operators argue they will lower, not raise prices, in order to retain shoppers.

Details: The concern is the combination would create yet another "power buyer" that would use its size to pressure suppliers into providing it with lower-priced goods at the cost of independent grocers.

Of note: Fresh Encounter is a private independent grocer based in Ohio that operates 100 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.

Needler took over the business from his father a few years ago and he embarked on an acquisition strategy to compete with larger chains.

Between the lines: While Needler cited the benefits of gaining scale and stated that he is "agnostic" about the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, he pointed to "unchecked buyer power" due to a lack of enforcement of the Robinson-Patman Act.

That act, passed in 1936, prohibits large chains from engaging in discriminatory pricing against small businesses.

Needler, however, says that neither the Federal Trade Commission nor the Department of Justice has brought a case in over 20 years.

He called for enforcement or revision of the act and for the FTC to use a microscope on a market-by-market basis in reviewing the Kroger-Albertsons deal.

Be smart: The FTC, under chair Lina Khan, has mulled using the Robinson-Patman Act to rein in large companies' market power.

The big picture: Kroger's CEO Rodney McMullen and Albertsons' CEO Vivek Sankaran faced questions on and skepticism from lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who chairs the subcommittee, and ranking member Sen. Mike Lee as to whether the deal would lead to lower prices.

"I just don’t see less competition going forward," McMullen said.

Meanwhile, Andrew Sweeting, an economics professor at the University of Maryland, suggested that Kroger and Albertsons should divest distribution centers, trademarks, private label manufacturing plants as well as digital assets such as data in addition to locations to satisfy regulators,