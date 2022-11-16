Retail bellwethers Target and Walmart are projecting a weaker-than-expected holiday season marked by squeezed profits due to higher promotions and discounts.

Why it matters: The forecasts from the big-box retailers indicate that retailers may be bracing for something harsher than a cold winter — a slow holiday quarter — as consumers adjust their behavior to adapt to rising prices stemming from inflation.

Driving the news: Target is projecting comparable sales to decline by the low-single digit in the fourth quarter. Its shares tumbled Wednesday morning.

It has already observed softening sales and profits late into the third quarter and continuing into November, the retailer says.

Walmart expects U.S. comparable sales to rise about 3%, excluding fuel, during the holiday quarter, coming in below Wall Street’s expectations.

What they’re saying: “The rapidly evolving consumer environment means we're planning the balance of the year more conservatively,” Target says.

The company plans to cut costs by around $2 billion to $3 billion over the next three years.

The big picture: Consumers are feeling constrained by higher prices for everything from groceries to gas to basic necessities and they are making trade-offs on what they need versus what they want.

U.S. consumer prices, a measure of inflation, rose less than expected in October, but inflation remains near a four-decade high.

“Consumers are showing increasing signs of stress and pulling back from discretionary purchases,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said on the earnings call.

Zoom in: Consumers are shirking full-priced items in favor of discounts or the retailer’s own brands, which are less expensive, Target and Walmart say.

They’re also buying smaller items or value packs to save.

The bottom line: Both retailers expect to continue promotional activity as they pare down excess inventory and try to win consumers.