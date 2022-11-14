Fashion house Tom Ford is nearing a deal to be acquired by beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder for $2.8 billion, the Financial Times reports, stepping in where Kering had been reported to be in the lead.

Why it's the BFD: Luxury sales have continued to grow, creating one sector where the environment is not entirely hostile to deal-making.

The intrigue: This would be Estée Lauder's first acquisition of a fashion house, following in the well-trod footsteps of Spain-based fragrance and beauty conglomerate Puig.

Puig has acquired a number of luxury brands over the years, locking in their lucrative fragrance and beauty licenses, including Nina Ricci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dries van Noten.

Now Estée Lauder, which already holds the Tom Ford Beauty license, is embracing this strategy.

Tom Ford and Estée Lauder did not respond to requests for comment, while sell-side investment bank Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Flashback: Kering, the parent of Gucci, was previously said to be in the pole position to acquire Tom Ford.

Kering, when it was known as PPR, famously failed to reach a deal in 2004 with Tom Ford and his business partner Domenico de Sole to continue running Gucci after the duo had spent a decade turning the business around.

That led Ford and de Sole to launch a new brand under the designer's name.

The big picture: New York-based Tom Ford is perhaps the first bonafide U.S. luxury brand to achieve levels of success historically limited to European brands.

Brands such as Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors supplemented the sale of high-end goods with mass products found in mainstream department stores such as Macy's to achieve success.

And it usually takes many decades to build a $1 billion-plus luxury business, something Ford and de Sole did in less than 20.

State of play: Lanvin, the French luxury brand, is planning to go public via a SPAC valued at $1 billion, while online luxury site Farfetch picked up a large stake in rival Yoox Net-A-Porter during the summer.