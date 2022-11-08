Dividend key to Cerberus' Albertsons return

Cerberus will generate an initial rate of return in Albertsons of more than 200% if the $4 billion dividend and the deal with Kroger are completed as planned, a source familiar with the situation said.

Why it's the BFD: At a time when the traditional LBO has come under scrutiny, Albertsons could be a win, but they can't spend that money yet.

Catch up quick: That payout is currently being opposed by several states' attorneys general.

Details: Cerberus' investment began in 2006 when the firm acquired struggling Albertsons stores for $350 million, as Bloomberg reports.