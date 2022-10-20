Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

ThredUP helps retailers enter the circular economy

Kimberly Chin
11 mins ago
Photo illustration of a collage of Thredup CEO James Reinhart next to a rack of clothing for sale and some maroon and blue lines.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Courtesy of ThredUp

ThredUP, the secondhand marketplace, wants to be the backbone of the circular economy, CEO James Reinhart tells Axios.

Why it matters: The worldwide apparel resale market could reach $300 billion by 2031 and represent more than 10% of global retail sales, according to Morningstar data.

Driving the news: Retailers are looking to appeal to customers who are inclined to shop more sustainably — either through building their own resale platform or partnering with companies like ThredUP.

What’s happening: ThredUP is focusing on building its infrastructure to process as many goods as possible on behalf of its retail partners.

  • “Our investments are a lot on the back end,” Reinhart says.
  • ThredUP processed well over 100 million unique secondhand items, Reinhart says, and it’s approaching 150 million pieces of clothing.

What they’re saying: “One thing to watch over the next year is, how do brands start to really compete in resale for the best experience?” Reinhart asks.

  • Companies like Lululemon are launching their own online resale programs, but that still requires significant investment, Reinhart says.

Yes, and: Reinhart sees retailers continuing to leverage resale partners instead of going it alone.

  • Outsourced services like design, manufacturing and shipping often lower the cost for retailers, he says.
  • Retailers are looking for areas in the supply chain where they can leverage partnerships, he adds.
  • "I think resale is increasingly in the camp of services that they will hire,” he says.

How it works: Founded in 2009, Oakland, California-based ThredUP offers a marketplace for buyers and sellers, as well as “resale as a service,” helping brands run and scale a resale operation.

  • “We want to continue to bring relevant personalization and merchandising so that the experience of shopping the brand's resale feels increasingly like the brand's native site,” Reinhart says.
  • ThredUp does the fixing and the cleaning of secondhand items that come back in order to prepare the items for sale.
  • That also includes adding the photos and attributes of the items on the e-commerce site, as well as the authentication and inspection for quality.

Zoom out: Resale often starts with initial conversations retailers have with themselves and their customers.

  • Retailers aren't just thinking about how to monetize resale — they're also considering "how they build clothing that can be more circular in the future," Reinhart says.

The bottom line: Reinhart sees ThredUp as an enabler of brands to do resale at a real sufficient scale.

Go deeper