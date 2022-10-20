ThredUP helps retailers enter the circular economy
ThredUP, the secondhand marketplace, wants to be the backbone of the circular economy, CEO James Reinhart tells Axios.
Why it matters: The worldwide apparel resale market could reach $300 billion by 2031 and represent more than 10% of global retail sales, according to Morningstar data.
Driving the news: Retailers are looking to appeal to customers who are inclined to shop more sustainably — either through building their own resale platform or partnering with companies like ThredUP.
What’s happening: ThredUP is focusing on building its infrastructure to process as many goods as possible on behalf of its retail partners.
- “Our investments are a lot on the back end,” Reinhart says.
- ThredUP processed well over 100 million unique secondhand items, Reinhart says, and it’s approaching 150 million pieces of clothing.
What they’re saying: “One thing to watch over the next year is, how do brands start to really compete in resale for the best experience?” Reinhart asks.
- Companies like Lululemon are launching their own online resale programs, but that still requires significant investment, Reinhart says.
Yes, and: Reinhart sees retailers continuing to leverage resale partners instead of going it alone.
- Outsourced services like design, manufacturing and shipping often lower the cost for retailers, he says.
- Retailers are looking for areas in the supply chain where they can leverage partnerships, he adds.
- "I think resale is increasingly in the camp of services that they will hire,” he says.
How it works: Founded in 2009, Oakland, California-based ThredUP offers a marketplace for buyers and sellers, as well as “resale as a service,” helping brands run and scale a resale operation.
- “We want to continue to bring relevant personalization and merchandising so that the experience of shopping the brand's resale feels increasingly like the brand's native site,” Reinhart says.
- ThredUp does the fixing and the cleaning of secondhand items that come back in order to prepare the items for sale.
- That also includes adding the photos and attributes of the items on the e-commerce site, as well as the authentication and inspection for quality.
Zoom out: Resale often starts with initial conversations retailers have with themselves and their customers.
- Retailers aren't just thinking about how to monetize resale — they're also considering "how they build clothing that can be more circular in the future," Reinhart says.
The bottom line: Reinhart sees ThredUp as an enabler of brands to do resale at a real sufficient scale.