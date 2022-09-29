Generation Tux sales up as consumers return to the altar

Generation Tux, the online tuxedo rental service, will see a double-digit increase in revenue this year, with weddings up about 25% year over year, founder and CEO George Zimmer says.

Why it matters: That growth is expected despite a likely flat second half of the year for those tying the knot, he tells Axios.

It's a note of caution during a year when a record number of weddings are expected.

What they're saying: "Being in the wedding business is recession proof over the long term," Zimmer says.

But: "I think it’s going to be a flat back-half of the year. Just raising interest rates alone will do that," he predicts.

The big picture: Against that backdrop, Zimmers says he is "open to the future unfolding in several ways," including taking Generation Tux public, selling it, or bringing on board a significant PE partner.

The California-based company is now banking with JPMorgan, he says.

"I’m always open to any idea that makes sense," he adds.

Yes, but: "We’re making money, so there’s no impetus to do anything different," Zimmer cautions.

It’s a small company that makes money, is well capitalized and well organized, and runs with little supervision, he adds.

Flashback: Men's Wearhouse vet Zimmer founded Generation Tux in 2014, investing $20 million of his own money with PeopleSoft and Workday founder David Duffield investing an equal amount.

How it works: Without physical stores where customers can try on the garments, Generation Tux's fit algorithm cuts down on ill-fitting suit orders, Zimmer claims.

Initial delivery arrives two weeks in advance of an event, leaving the e-commerce company with enough time to ship a replacement garment.

"We do have a fit algorithm that does learn, so it gets better all the time," he says.

What's next: Zimmer says there's an opportunity to potentially expand into other businesses, hinting the company might get into the subscription or rental fashion business.

Generation Tux could also consider having some kind of brick-and-mortar presence, perhaps one location per city where customers can browse, to drive its online business.

Catch up fast: Zimmer was the face and voice of Men's Wearhouse, a company he founded but was ousted from almost a decade ago.