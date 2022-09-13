Men's Wearhouse parent gets surprise upgrade

Tailored Brands, the struggling parent of Men's Wearhouse, got a surprise upgrade by S&P Global Ratings from CCC+ to B-, after its operating performance exceeded the rating agency's expectations.

Why it matters: Discretionary spending, particularly on apparel goods, is expected to take a hit, with a number of retailers lowering their forecasts for the remainder of the year.

But S&P said the Tailored Brands' gains could continue, as it projects sales of more than $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA of about $500 million over the next 12 months.

Details: Sales for the trailing 12 months through July increased 65% and adjusted EBITDA improved to $578 million, compared to being in the red by $22 million last year, according to S&P's calculations.

The company reported free operating cash flow of $250 million over that same 12-month period.

"Moreover, profitability improved significantly as gross margins increased about 25 percentage points to about 48% compared with 23% in the same period in 2021," it said.

Tailored Brands also paid off a $103 million priority term loan and a portion of a take-back term loan, it said.

Yes, and: S&P cited pent-up demand, with a return to the office and an increase in weddings in the last year partly contributing to improved performance.

Operationally, the retailer pivoted to higher full-price selling, versus promotions, along with cost reductions implemented during bankruptcy to improve margins.

Catch up fast: Tailored Brands has been on watch for potential default since it emerged from bankruptcy in December 2020, after filing for Chapter 11 in August of that same year.

And it remains on the Fitch Ratings Top Market Concern Loans list, which cites issuers most at risk.

Even before the pandemic the retailer was in need of a makeover, and unveiled a new concept store in early 2021 as part of its turnaround — but that, of course, requires cash.

The bottom line: S&P believes Tailored Brands will continue to perform well — even amid inflation, an economic slowdown, and increased popularity of men's casual wear.