Bed Bath & Beyond secured $500 million in new debt financing as it shores up its balance sheet, and it's chosen not to sell its Buybuy Baby banner — yet.

Why it matters: The financing provides much-needed liquidity, reassuring nervous vendors as BBBY stocks up for the all-important holiday season.

Details: The debt package includes a $375 million first-in, last-out (FILO) loan from Sixth Street Partners.

It also expanded its revolving credit facility by $125 million, to $1.13 billion.

And it filed a Form S-3 to potentially sell up to 12 million shares of common stock, the proceeds of which could repurchase or repay some debt.

Cleary Gottlieb is serving as legal advisor on the share offering, while Jefferies is serving as sales agent.

Shares are down more than 20% in morning trading.

Yes, and: A source familiar with the deal tells Axios' Dan Primack that Sixth Street was among six bidders for the high-yield loan, in a JPMorgan-led process. It adds that the loan isn't contingent on BBBY's plans to sell new shares.

Sixth Street has a business that’s dedicated to direct lending, with retail ABL being a long-term theme.

What's happening: Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 underperforming stores and laying off 20% of employees across corporate and supply chain tiers.

The retailer is also reducing its private label brands by about a third — including nixing Haven, Wild Sage and Studio 3B — but will keep Simply Essential, Nestwell, Our Table, Squared Away, H for Happy, and Everhome.

BBBY is reverting to a national brand strategy, though execs said during a call with analysts today that it will offer exclusive products through those renewed partnerships.

In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond will add DTC brands not widely available for sale, a key differentiator in its move away from private labels, it said.

The company is receiving financial advice from turnaround specialist Berkeley Research Group and investment bank JPMorgan, as well as legal advice from bankruptcy specialist Kirkland & Ellis.

And it's hired a strategic advisor to evaluate its supply chain, noting it must shorten shipping times.

Between the lines: The home goods retailer burned through $500 million in Q1 and was subsequently downgraded by Moody's and S&P.

As the company noted during the call, many vendors asked for more stringent terms, which typically entails requiring some payment up front and would eat away at available cash.

Of note: Bed Bath & Beyond has chosen not to sell Buybuy Baby, saying it has greater value to shareholders as part of the company's portfolio.

The retailer isn't ruling it out entirely: "The board of directors' strategy committee will continue to monitor the Buybuy Baby business as it preserves optionality and future value creation."

💭 Richard's thought bubble: Amid declining retail valuations, a sale of Buybuy Baby in today's market probably wouldn't have fetched a premium price.