J.Jill bucks the trend with turnaround

J.Jill, the women's apparel banner is executing a turnaround as a distressed retailer in an increasingly difficult macro environment.

Why it matters: As default risk increases for the retail industry as a whole, J. Jill is charting a path to healthier margins through tight inventory management and changing how it introduces products.

Catch up fast: The company struggled to stay solvent during the pandemic, just three years after its 2017 IPO.

In October 2020, CEO Claire Spofford joined and took on the task to turn things around.

J.Jill's Q1 results showed progress, with net sales increasing nearly 22% and comparable sales growing almost 24%.

Yes, but: The company isn't completely out of the woods given its B3 rating, as B ratings are considered speculative and are subject to very high credit risk, Moody's says.

Details: "We continue to be very focused on disciplined inventory management and full-price selling, and we are fine if we sell out of things and we move on to the next flow of newness," Spofford tells Axios.

J.Jill previously had 12 floor sets a year, promoting products with 30% off out of the gate.

Now the company lets the product do the work of attracting customers and then strategically marks down slow-selling items.

Between changeovers of floor sets, the brand releases capsule collections to ensure a constant flow of new products, yielding an uptick in consistent traffic.

By the numbers: Per Q1 results, J.Jill's gross profit was nearly $110 million, an increase of 25% year over year from about $88 million, while gross margin stood at 69.7% compared with 68% for the same period a year ago.

And adjusted EBITDA almost doubled to more than $31 million from close to $17 million year over year.

Yes, and: Rating agency Moody's has taken notice of J.Jill's financial improvement, with an upgrade to Caa1 last October and another to B3 in April.

According to Moody's calculations, J.Jill's adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio is 3.1x.

The "operational discipline put in place" over the past year will help J.Jill deal with headwinds like inflation and supply chain disruption, the ratings agency says.

What's next: J.Jill just unveiled a new ad campaign and shopping experience it calls Welcome Everybody, a size-inclusive offering with price parity across sizes.