Instacart plans IPO before year's end

Instacart, the grocery delivery and pick-up service, is considering a traditional IPO and expects to go public before the year ends, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it's the BFD: The ambition of planning a public offering under volatile market conditions — and against a backdrop where e-commerce sales are slowing — has us scratching our heads.

Catch up fast: Instacart revealed in May it privately filed an S-1, but was short on details. In fact, that was all the tech company said at the time.

Details: The company is currently in the process of responding to comments from the SEC on its IPO documents, the WSJ said.

The article went on to note that Instacart was profitable in Q2 under generally accepted accounting principles.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to finance acquisitions.

Yes, but: As you might expect, the timing of the IPO is not set in stone, the article cautions.

Between the lines: Like at many retail tech companies, the pandemic supersized revenue growth.

But that growth is now cooling and delivery is getting more competitive, with the likes of DoorDash, Amazon's partnership with GrubHub and Uber having entered the fray.

Reality check: Earlier this month, Instacart's valuation was cut to $15 billion, after investors slashed the value of their stakes, according to Bloomberg.