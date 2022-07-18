Dianthus eyes buys as it raises Series A

Dianthus, an AI-fueled e-commerce platform, is eyeing more acquisitions of digitally native brands this year as it nears the close of a Series A round, CEO Chris Litster tells Axios.

Driving the news: Most tech companies aim to sell their solutions to clients, but Dianthus is buying these businesses instead to better control the data, Litster says.

Details: Litster did not disclose the exact size of the Series A, but he confirmed the round will be larger than the $11.5 million seed round Dianthus announced in March, led by PJC, Underscore VC and angel investor Jason Calacanis.

The company previously secured a $22 million line of credit, which this new funding will increase the availability of.

By the numbers: Fresh funds will finance acquisitions in pet, home, beauty and sports/active lifestyle, he says.

Ideal targets generate between $2 million and $20 million in revenue and are EBITDA-positive (no distressed companies).

Valuation multiples for prospective targets have ranged between 4.5x and 5x EBITDA and in some cases even 4x EBITDA — compared with between 5x and 5.5x earlier this year.

In the second half of this year, Dianthus plans to acquire at least one and maybe as many as four more brands.

Flashback: Dianthus' first acquisition in January was of Cuddle Clones, which makes plush toy replicas of your pet and generated $15 million in revenue, Litster says.

Under Dianthus, this year, Cuddle Clones projects $26 million in revenue.

Dianthus recently acquired AirKayaks in addition to I Made Bogey, Litster says.

Yes and: Dianthus is looking for brands that have historically relied on customer acquisition growth by placing ads on Facebook.

"That channel went bump in the night due to privacy changes," Litster says, referring to a privacy change Apple made last year that heavily impacted Facebook's sales.

That could include expansion to channels such as Instagram, TikTok, and tried and true email marketing.

The bottom line: Dianthus wants to buy brands and accelerate their top-line and EBITDA growth through subject matter experts, as well as applying Dianthus’ AI and machine-learning tools.