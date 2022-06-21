When Revlon acquired Elizabeth Arden in 2016 for $870 million, it planted the seed of its own demise.

Why it matters: The beauty group's bankruptcy might be particularly bitter for Ron Perelman because it's based, in part, on picking the wrong target.

Details: The deal saddled the company with hundreds of millions more in debt (it was financed with a $1.8 billion term loan) and a faded brand that generated breakeven EBITDA.

While some cost-saving synergies were realized early on, it tasked Revlon with turning around not one, but two tired brands.

Between the lines: French cosmetics giant L’Oréal, however, made a different bet, acquiring NYX Cosmetics for a reported $500 million in 2014.

And E.l.f. Cosmetics was bought in 2014 by TPG Growth for between $200 million and $300 million. The PE firm then took the company public in 2016.

Both NYX and E.l.f., given their respective deals, would have been in play for Revlon too.

Our thought bubble: Back then the conglomerate had the financial wherewithal to not only buy something with fresh branding, growth and cash flow, but likely at a cheaper price too.

The bottom line: Revlon might be telling a different story today if it had either passed on dealmaking to invest in a makeover of itself or acquired a startup that understood the new consumer.