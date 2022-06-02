Levi Strauss eyes new fit

Levi Strauss plans to ramp up investment in areas that will help it build its brand, reach consumers directly and diversify its portfolio.

Why it’s the BFD: The storied jeans maker, which has consistently beat profit and sales expectations in the past few quarters, has been shifting its focus toward steering consumers to its own channels.

What’s next: “When it comes to M&A, we continue to eye market opportunities surgically to buy back stores and markets and leverage our DTC expertise for elevated growth,” chief commercial officer Seth Ellison told investors Wednesday.

Levi has been successful in buying back stores that it can entirely own and operate in international markets.

“Each acquisition has exceeded our growth expectations,” Ellison said.

“Our brick-and-mortar strategy has paid off. It's been a key contributor to our revenue and margin expansion over the past few years,” he said.

Yes, and: To get there, CEO Chip Bergh said at Levi’s Investor Day Wednesday, Levi will continue to invest in its digital, data and artificial intelligence capabilities, including automating and digitizing its internal processes.

This “is all in service to us improving consumer loyalty and increasing our speed to market while also driving improved profitability,” Bergh said.

The company aims to boost investment in its stores and online programs to create a more integrated omnichannel experience.

Levi also plans to increase exclusivity on its website, with limited product releases and collaborations.

Of note: The San Francisco company has launched smaller footprint stores with a digital backbone that drive high sales growth internationally, and it plans to roll out more of that format in the U.S.

The bottom line: The company expects to hit a target of $9 billion to $10 billion in revenue by 2027.