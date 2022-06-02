Checkout: Consumer confidence slides
According to the latest survey results provided by The Conference Board, its Consumer Confidence index, Present Situation index and Expectations index all declined in May.
The big picture: More broadly the survey results show divergence between how consumers view their present circumstances and the future as seen in the chart above.
Why it matters: Digging further, the research group found that "purchasing intentions for cars, homes, major appliances, and more all cooled—likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting from big-ticket items to spending on services," according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators.
- That in turn could impact the sale of consumer electronics and home goods.
Yes, but: Franco says consumer confidence dipped slightly in May, after rising modestly in April.
- "The decline in the Present Situation Index was driven solely by a perceived softening in labor market conditions. By contrast, views of current business conditions—which tend to move ahead of trends in jobs—improved," she said.
- "Overall, the Present Situation Index remains at strong levels, suggesting growth did not contract further in Q2."