Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Checkout: Consumer confidence slides

Richard Collings
3 hours ago
Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

According to the latest survey results provided by The Conference Board, its Consumer Confidence index, Present Situation index and Expectations index all declined in May.

The big picture: More broadly the survey results show divergence between how consumers view their present circumstances and the future as seen in the chart above.

Why it matters: Digging further, the research group found that "purchasing intentions for cars, homes, major appliances, and more all cooled—likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting from big-ticket items to spending on services," according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators.

  • That in turn could impact the sale of consumer electronics and home goods.

Yes, but: Franco says consumer confidence dipped slightly in May, after rising modestly in April.

  • "The decline in the Present Situation Index was driven solely by a perceived softening in labor market conditions. By contrast, views of current business conditions—which tend to move ahead of trends in jobs—improved," she said.
  • "Overall, the Present Situation Index remains at strong levels, suggesting growth did not contract further in Q2."
Go deeper