Checkout: Consumer confidence slides

Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

According to the latest survey results provided by The Conference Board, its Consumer Confidence index, Present Situation index and Expectations index all declined in May.

The big picture: More broadly the survey results show divergence between how consumers view their present circumstances and the future as seen in the chart above.

Why it matters: Digging further, the research group found that "purchasing intentions for cars, homes, major appliances, and more all cooled—likely a reflection of rising interest rates and consumers pivoting from big-ticket items to spending on services," according to Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators.

That in turn could impact the sale of consumer electronics and home goods.

Yes, but: Franco says consumer confidence dipped slightly in May, after rising modestly in April.