Charting the most shorted consumer stocks

Reproduced from S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

Citi Trends, a consumer discretionary stock, was the most shorted stock in mid-May, with 39.4% short interest, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The good news for the apparel retailer is that's down from 46.4% at the end of April.

What's happening: Broadly, short interest in consumer discretionary stocks leveled off, perhaps a sign that the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 has reached a bottom, the research and data provider said.