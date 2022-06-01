Charting the most shorted consumer stocks
Citi Trends, a consumer discretionary stock, was the most shorted stock in mid-May, with 39.4% short interest, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
The good news for the apparel retailer is that's down from 46.4% at the end of April.
What's happening: Broadly, short interest in consumer discretionary stocks leveled off, perhaps a sign that the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 has reached a bottom, the research and data provider said.
- Short interest stood at 5.43%, down one basis point since the end of April and the first decrease since November.
- Consumer discretionary stocks remained the most-shorted sector as of mid-May, per S&P.