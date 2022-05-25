Data: PitchBook; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Venture funding in the food tech industry in Q1 of this year dropped 41% from Q4 of 2021, according to PitchBook data.

Why it matters: “This reversal may be the first step in a larger market recalibration, which many expected given the unsustainable surge in VC funding in 2021 and public market volatility in Q1 2022,” PitchBook says.

Still, it may be too early to tell as many of the deals were completed before the markets roiled, PitchBook says in a report.

Details: In Q1, about $6.9 billion of venture capital was funneled into 359 food tech fundraising deals, it says.

Of note: Within the sector, home-delivered food is regaining popularity.