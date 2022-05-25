Food tech venture funding pulls back
Venture funding in the food tech industry in Q1 of this year dropped 41% from Q4 of 2021, according to PitchBook data.
Why it matters: “This reversal may be the first step in a larger market recalibration, which many expected given the unsustainable surge in VC funding in 2021 and public market volatility in Q1 2022,” PitchBook says.
- Still, it may be too early to tell as many of the deals were completed before the markets roiled, PitchBook says in a report.
Details: In Q1, about $6.9 billion of venture capital was funneled into 359 food tech fundraising deals, it says.
Of note: Within the sector, home-delivered food is regaining popularity.
- Several VCs put their money into meal kits delivered to customers’ homes. The growth in investment dollars comes despite supply chain challenges and grocery inflation.