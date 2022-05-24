Skip to main content
Rakuten prepares listing of securities unit

Richard Collings
9 hours ago
Rakuten's name is spelled out in white lettering against a pink-infused background.
Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is preparing a listing for its securities unit as it looks to diversify, the company announced late yesterday.

Why it matters: The move is a streamlining effort by one of the world's largest e-commerce retailers, which says it wants to speed up decision-making, boost capital efficiency and be more competitive.

Details: A date for the listing, which requires regulatory approval, has not been set yet and could end up being nixed, the company noted.

  • "There is a possibility we may even conclude that the Rakuten Group may need to be reorganized or Rakuten Securities may not become listed," the company said in part in the announcement.
