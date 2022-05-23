Ted Baker has picked a winner out of the pack of firms that have expressed interest in buying the company.

Why it matters: A deal could help right-size a company that is undergoing a years-long turnaround plan under CEO Rachel Osborne, who took the reins in 2020.

The company was hit hard by the pandemic as more formal outfits fell out of favor with consumers who were spending most of their time at home.

Its shares as of Friday’s close have declined about 95% since March 2018.

The latest: The British retailer didn’t disclose the name of its “preferred” suitor, but confirmed that Sycamore Partners is walking away.

Of note: Sycamore was in hot pursuit of the brand, approaching the company several times with offers that were spurned.

Sycamore’s interest in the retailer attracted the gaze of other third parties and prompted Ted Baker to initiate a formal sale process to field the multiple takeover offers from Sycamore and others.

A Sycamore representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

What’s next: Ted Baker said it was entering a weekslong “confirmatory due diligence” process.