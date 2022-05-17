Sneaker investment platform Rares seeks to raise $2.4M

Rares, part online community, part investment platform for rare and collectible sneakers, is betting returns from sneakers can weather any kind of downturn.

Why it matters: Sneakers aren’t affected by traditional conditions in the market, CEO Gerome Sapp tells Axios.

“Scarcity is the number one thing that affects sneaker value,” he says. “Sneakers will continue to do well” no matter how the market is doing.

How it works: The collectible sneakers on Sapp’s platform typically cost around $10,000 or higher. They’re “shoes that the normal person wouldn’t really have access to,” he says.

Rares allows people to own a fractional share of pricey, buzzy kicks.

The latest: The company is currently seeking to raise $2.4 million in a seed extension round, Sapp tells Axios.

The company opened the round this month and about half of the capital is already committed, he says.

Existing investor MaC Venture Capital is leading this round. MaC led its $4 million round in October, alongside Cake Ventures, Portfolia Rising America Funds I and II, and Evolution VC.

The intrigue: The company has also brought on a new investor, Dapper Labs, which is the company behind CryptoKitties, NBA Top Shot and the Flow blockchain. Dapper has made a commitment to the current Rares round, according to Sapp.

Of note: Rares has hopped onto the NFT bandwagon.

At the end of April, it launched the Hype Drop L Club, which allows sneaker fans who lose out on Nike’s weekly sneaker lottery to get access to an NFT that mimics the actual sneaker.

What’s next: The company plans to create NFTs around more of its collectibles, Sapp says. There are also plans to create 3D wearables of high-end sneakers in the metaverse and to expand into vintage tees, and trading cards.