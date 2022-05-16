Skip to main content
Walgreens extends bid deadline for Boots sale

Richard Collings
8 hours ago
An oval sign, featuring the pharmacy chain Boots' name spelled out in white lettering on a blue background, hangs off the side of a glass-covered building.
Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Walgreens Boots Alliance is extending the May 16 deadline to later this week for bidders to submit their final offers to buy its United Kingdom-based Boots division, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: Several bidders are circling the company and any move to the process impacts the potential outcome of what could be a more than $8 billion deal.

Details: In pole position for the U.K. pharmacy business is a bidding group comprised of the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, who together acquired supermarket chain Asda from Walmart, the report said.

  • Also vying for ownership is Mukesh Ambani, the Indian billionaire and owner of Reliance Industries. He is partnering with PE firm Apollo Global Management. (More on Reliance below.)
  • Sycamore Partners, the owner of retailers such as Staples and Belk, is also said to still be involved.

What we're watching: The valuation multiple of the winning offer and the amount of debt lined up to finance it will shed light on the current states of both retail M&A and the capital markets.

  • And it's those insights that will help handicap other potential deals for legacy brick-and-mortar retailers currently in the market.

Of note: Last week Walgreens sold 6 million shares in pharmacy wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, raising $900 million in proceeds that will be used to pay down debt and fund strategic priorities, according to an announcement.

  • The move is in line with Walgreens' focus on its core U.S. health care division, which it plans to reinvest.
