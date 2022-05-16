Walgreens extends bid deadline for Boots sale

Walgreens Boots Alliance is extending the May 16 deadline to later this week for bidders to submit their final offers to buy its United Kingdom-based Boots division, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: Several bidders are circling the company and any move to the process impacts the potential outcome of what could be a more than $8 billion deal.

Details: In pole position for the U.K. pharmacy business is a bidding group comprised of the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, who together acquired supermarket chain Asda from Walmart, the report said.

Also vying for ownership is Mukesh Ambani, the Indian billionaire and owner of Reliance Industries. He is partnering with PE firm Apollo Global Management. (More on Reliance below.)

Sycamore Partners, the owner of retailers such as Staples and Belk, is also said to still be involved.

What we're watching: The valuation multiple of the winning offer and the amount of debt lined up to finance it will shed light on the current states of both retail M&A and the capital markets.

And it's those insights that will help handicap other potential deals for legacy brick-and-mortar retailers currently in the market.

Of note: Last week Walgreens sold 6 million shares in pharmacy wholesaler AmerisourceBergen, raising $900 million in proceeds that will be used to pay down debt and fund strategic priorities, according to an announcement.