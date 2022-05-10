Reproduced from S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer discretionary was the top shorted sector in the U.S. this year as of mid-April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why it matters: Companies targeted by short sellers may be vulnerable to heavy pressure on their shares or volatile swings.

A large short interest doesn't dictate a company's future but event-driven funds take note of bear raids for moves such as asset sales, executive moves and fundraising.

Of note: The consumer discretionary sector is being targeted by bears due to concerns about rising inflation, S&P said.

Details: 5.3% of outstanding shares of consumer discretionary stocks were held by short sellers, compared to 4.2% for health care.