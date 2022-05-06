Retail deals take a dive in Q1

Data: KPMG; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Consumer and retail deals fell in the first quarter, but this was more pronounced with private equity deals, according to a KPMG report.

Why it matters: Sector deals activity was strong in 2021, but several macroeconomic events, including rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the war in Ukraine, hampered M&A in the first quarter, KPMG noted.

What’s happening: The number of private equity deals declined 51% to 102 in the first quarter from the previous quarter.

“They’re always looking to the future,” says Kevin Martin, KPMG’s deal leader for its U.S. consumer and retail division, regarding the slowdown.

They’re asking themselves, “where is the market going and what types of returns can they achieve relative to a transaction they want to enter into,” he says.

But private equity still has lots of dry powder, he adds. “It’s just mere timing.”

Of note: There was only one SPAC deal in the C&R sector in the first quarter, a 90% drop from the prior quarter, KPMG’s report found, as the threat of the SEC tightening its grip on the space quelled investors’ appetite.