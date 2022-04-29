SpartanNash is attracting separate interest from rival United Natural Foods Inc. and PE firm Oak Street Real Estate Capital, Reuters reported.

Oak Street's interest is in the real estate, while United Natural Foods is exploring a bid for the whole company, the article said.

Why it's the BFD: Grocery M&A is emerging as a major theme in the second quarter of 2022 with Albertsons conducting a strategic review, which includes exploring a sale.

Plus PE firm Kingswood Capital recently acquired supermarket chain Save Mart, while Apollo Global Management picked up Tony's Fresh Market in late March.

Of note: Axios flagged United Natural Foods as a potential bidder for SpartanNash's military food distribution business.

Between the lines: Activist investors Macellum and Ancora nominated three candidates to SpartanNash's board in March, according to an announcement.

They want the grocery business to weigh a developed three-year plan against its strategic options, such as a sale of either the parts or the whole.

Details: Oak Street Real Estate is owned by Blue Owl, which counts direct lender Owl Rock as one of its business units.

Reality check: "The food distribution segment could prove to be a meaningful combination, but SpartanNash also has a sizable retail business the company might not want," said BTIG analysts Peter Saleh and Ben Parente in a report.