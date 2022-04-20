Retailers win customers with unified commerce presence

Retailers that have a complementary digital and physical presence are better able to win the hearts and wallets of shoppers.

Why it matters: Embracing unified commerce — connecting the backend processing with the front-end consumer experience — increases U.S. retailers’ growth projections by about 10%, according to a survey by Dutch payment company Adyen.

Between the lines: “Consumers increasingly prefer to shop with businesses who offer flexibility and options, both online and in store, something that merchants can amplify through unified commerce,” the authors wrote.

Nearly half of the businesses surveyed said that unified commerce makes for a better customer experience.

Around 46% of businesses said it helped increase sales while 44% said it increased customer loyalty.

The bottom line: More than half of U.S. consumers — about 66% — said they won’t shop in stores that have a bad shopping experience, whether it be online or in person.