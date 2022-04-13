Sycamore stays in the Ted Baker fray

Ted Baker said early this morning that PE firm Sycamore Partners will participate in the formal sale process the London-based apparel retailer announced on April 4.

Why it's the BFD: What began with the rejection of two unsolicited bids has now morphed into a full-fledged auction process involving multiple bidders.

Of note: This bidding interest is happening against a backdrop of geopolitical turmoil and a tightening economic environment, to which Europe and its consumers are vulnerable.

To boot, the interest focuses on the fashion category, one of the first areas consumers cut spending if it looks like the economy is in trouble.

Between the lines: Sycamore is also said to be pursuing a bid for Kohl's and Walgreens' Boots division.

The bottom line: Bidders need to have a strong stomach to transact in this environment, especially in Europe, but consumption remains strong and the economy is steady.