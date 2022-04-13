Peloton is once again finding itself under pressure from activist investor Blackwells Capital, which is urging the connected fitness company to consider a sale.

Why it matters: Considered a pandemic darling, demand for Peloton’s bikes and treadmills has waned since economies have reopened and its stock has taken a hit. These factors have made it a ripe target despite hiring a new supply chain chief and experimenting with new pricing models.

The latest: Blackwells argued that the company is “worse off now than before” under CEO Barry McCarthy, who took the helm two months ago.

Blackwells lambasted Peloton’s governance structure, which largely falls, it says, under the sway of founder John Foley and his super-voting shares.

His control is hampering the company’s ability to make significant changes, Blackwells said.

What they’re saying: Blackwells sees Peloton leading a new category of “fitness as a service” with a business that is capable of achieving higher growth and margins without taking on too much cost.

“Blackwells believes several strategic buyers would be willing to pay a significant premium for the opportunity to execute on this vision.”

Catch up fast: Peloton first came into Blackwells’ crosshairs in late January, following ballooning costs and reports that it was halting some production.

Blackwells at the time said Peloton would be an attractive target for a larger player such as Apple, Disney or Nike.

Amazon and Nike subsequently showed some interest, the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported.

The other side: Peloton’s McCarthy said that a sale wasn’t on the table and he plans to orchestrate a turnaround plan himself, having joined the company after coming out of retirement.