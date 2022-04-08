After Series B, Jüsto's physical store test

Jüsto, an online grocer focused on Latin America, is opening its first physical store in Peru following a $152 million Series B investment led by General Atlantic, the startup's founder and CEO Ricardo Weder tells Axios.

To date, the company has raised a total of $250 million, with General Atlantic also leading its $65 million Series A.

Why it matters: Even for a company that expanded its online-only business by more than 500% last year, Weder firmly believes the future is omnichannel.

Between the lines: The company's biggest near-term opportunity is catering to online shoppers, with e-commerce accounting for only 1.5% of grocery sales in Latin America, Weder says.

That penetration is expected to grow to 20% in five years, he says.

But Jüsto is testing a new concept where the front half of the building is a physical store and the back half of the building is a fulfillment center.

This location will be where the company tests and perfects its approach to physical retail.

Details: The Latin American grocer began raising this round after expanding to Brazil and acquiring Freshmart, an online grocer in Peru, in October.

Proceeds will be used to accelerate growth in existing markets and to assess new markets for future expansion.

Currently, the company has operations in Mexico, Brazil and Peru, but is eyeing all of Latin America.

Jüsto expects to grow between 300% and 400% this year.

Of note: Another long-term opportunity for the company is catering to Latin American communities in the U.S., Weder says.

General Atlantic, also an investor in Shein, sees a big opportunity in overseas e-commerce, a major investment thesis for the firm.

The bottom line: Jüsto is in the pole position to lead grocery e-commerce in Latin America, where traditional supermarkets were slower to embrace online.