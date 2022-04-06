Margaux nabs investment from Ames Watson

Margaux, the maker of women's professional shoes, raised a Series B led by Ames Watson, the company said.

Why it’s the BFD: It’s the latest in a series of investments made by Ames Watson out of the $250 million fund it raised in late January, the PE firm’s co-founder Lawrence Berger tells Richard. Go deeper (<1 min. read)

It joins a portfolio that includes Lids, Fanatics, Watchbox, Zygo and South Moon Under.

Margaux also taps into fashion’s move toward comfort, as women eschew feet-killing high heels.

Of note: Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley founded Margaux in 2015 with a "wear everywhere" shoe in an inclusive size range. Now the company makes a range of products at family-owned factories in Spain and Portugal.

What’s next: The firm continues to eye investments at the intersection of sports and consumer goods, Berger says.

Between the lines: In addition to Ames Watson, the round included a number of smaller participants that weren’t named in the announcement.

Proceeds will fund expansion due to strong sales growth, Berger says.

Flashback: Darco Capital was one of the early investors in Margaux, which then provided a $1 million bridge loan during the pandemic when the brand’s line of credit was called, Business Insider reported.