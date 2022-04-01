Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

First-quarter M&A data from Refinitiv is in, and it's showing a drop in overall volume and a slide in retail industry dealmaking across the board.

Why it matters: M&A activity is a sign of CEO confidence, and in the current climate, factoring in a tightening Fed, high volatility, and geopolitical turmoil, executive temerity is running low.

By the numbers: Worldwide M&A volume in the retail sector plunged 50% to $29.3 billion.

Food and beverage fell 61% to $7.5 billion, while e-commerce/B2B was down 72.4% to $2.9 billion.

Global dealmaking topped $1 trillion in the first quarter, our colleague Dan Primack writes, adding, Q1 was one of the most complex, challenging quarters ever for dealmakers.

Flashback: Axios shared the view of M&A bankers and lawyers from the Tulane confab last month, and the forward view was smaller is better in terms of dealmaking.

That is surely playing out in the retail sector, where small to midsized deals were the dominant example in Q1: The Aaron's Company to be bought by BrandsMart USA ($230 million); Mars to buy NomNomNow for $1 billion.

Yes, but: Several activist investors are pushing retailers to explore a sale of all or parts of the business, which would impact Q2 numbers if deals happen there (Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond; Hasbro, Big Lots).

The bottom line: Last year was a record for overall M&A. But the macro and micro (supply chain, worker shortages) climate is weighing heavy. Trees don't grow to the sky.