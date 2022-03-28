Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

British apparel brand Ted Baker (LSE: TED) said it rejected two unsolicited proposals from PE firm Sycamore Partners because they both significantly undervalued the company.

The company's shares were down about 2.5% in afternoon trading today.

Why it's the BFD: Any time Sycamore makes a play for a retailer it's news, given its reputation for hard-charging turnarounds of struggling consumer brands.

Details: On March 18 the PE firm made its first offer of 130 pence (GBP 1.30), valuing the company at £250 million.

After Ted Baker turned it down, Sycamore came back with a second offer of 137.5 pence (GBP 1.375).

Sycamore is working with investment bank Numis, according to Sky News, which first reported Sycamore's interest.

Sycamore is also weighing bids for Boots and Kohl's.

What they're saying: "The management actions taken over the last two years have put the business on a firm footing and it is now well on the way to recovery following a turbulent period," the company said.

The bottom line: Ted Baker's board said it believes the company has a plan that will achieve a higher share price than what Sycamore is offering.