Dispatch from Natural Products Expo West

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The best part of Natural Products Expo West is that you actually get to try the products.

Why it matters: No matter how lofty a company's goals are, whether it's sustainability or animal welfare or to improve the public's health, the product still has to taste good.

Here are some of the most crave-able products I tried, in no certain order.

Milk Bar confetti cookies

Green Monday/Omni Foods' plant-based battered fish

The Very Good Butcher's plant-based beef products

Planterra's Ozo Foods plant-based bacon

Nature's Heart golden chai pecan crunch snack mix

Kodiak Cakes pancake and waffle mix

Country Archer's mushroom jerky

Of note: And Chomps, a maker of meat snacks, had the best logo, "All stick, without the ick."