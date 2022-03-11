Alt meat company Very Good is looking at acquisitions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Very Good Food Co., the parent of The Very Good Butchers plant-based brand, is actively weighing acquisitions to build out the business, CEO and co-founder Mitchell Scott tells me.

Why it matters: With competition and growth heating up in the plant-based protein category, and huge amounts of investor dollars in pursuit, early entrants are eager to stake out their territory.

Between the lines: Acquisition targets would be similar to its new category purchase of vegan cheese company, The Cultured Nut, a little over a year ago.

Other areas of expansion could include plant-based seafood or frozen entries that incorporate plant-based ingredients.

Catch up fast: The Very Good Food Co. raised C$600,000 on Canadian private markets investment platform, FrontFundr, in 2018.

Last year it raised US$30 million via a direct offering to invest in scaling the company, including M&A.

Of note: Historically, the food company has worked with investment bank Canaccord Genuity, particularly in regard to debt financing.