Report: Maternity products marketplace PatPat preps IPO

PatPat, a Softbank-backed clothing and maternity products online marketplace, is exploring an IPO, per Bloomberg, seeking to raise around $500 million.

Location, location, location: PatPat is reportedly considering Hong Kong or the U.S. for its listing venue, and the ultimate choice will say a lot about how executives, boards, advisers and investors are weighing the two markets.