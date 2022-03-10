Alt-meat maker Green Monday is raising $100 million

Green Monday, a Hong Kong-based faux meat maker, reportedly is raising $100 million in Series B funding.

Why it matters: Plant-based meat alternatives were a big deal first in the U.S. and are now expanding across Asia, where the diet is different but the opportunity is potentially bigger.

Behind the scenes: David Yeung, who founded the company in 2012, tells Axios that proceeds would be invested in geographical expansion, as the company only launched in the U.S. last fall.

OmniFoods, described as Asia's answer to Beyond Meat, figures large in the sector's growth, especially as it focuses on fish and pork while its competitors chase beef and poultry.

R&D also is a priority for Green Monday, with plans to launch prepared food products such as a spring roll using its plant-based pork.

Meanwhile, competitors across the region are raising capital as well. Singapore-based startup Next Gen raised $100 million in Series A funding last month for its U.S. expansion, TechCrunch reported.