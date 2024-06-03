Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Blackstone increases Hipgnosis offer to close deal sooner

15 hours ago
Illustration of a music note combined with a copyright symbol

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Blackstone increased its offer for U.K. music firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a bid to win over more shareholders as part of a so-called "scheme of arrangement" deal.

Why it matters: The new deal structure increases the amount of shareholder approval needed but would also quicken the closing process.

Zoom in: Blackstone's revised deal, which it disclosed Monday morning, ups its per-share offer by a single penny (yes, really).

  • The new $1.31-per-share offer now values Hipgnosis at $1.58 billion.
  • In a statement Monday morning, Blackstone said the new offer "in part reflects Hipgnosis incurring lower adviser fees in respect of the transaction than previously expected."
  • The deal now needs 75% of shareholders to approve; the previous deal only needed 55%. But once it reaches 75%, the deal becomes binding for the remaining 25% of shareholders.

Catch up quick: Last month, Blackstone beat out Concord for Hipgnosis, which includes the catalogs of Blondie, Shakira and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

  • Concord initially thought it had a deal to buy Hipgnosis in mid-April for $1.4 billion — or $1.16 per share. It would have been the music rights firm's largest acquisition.
  • A few days later, Blackstone topped that offer with a $1.5 billion bid.
  • Just days after that, Concord came back with its $1.51 billion offer, or $1.25 per share.
  • Blackstone then topped that with a $1.57 billion ($1.30 per share) bid.

The bottom line: The final price represents a 49% premium on Hipgnosis shares from April 17, the last day of trading before the bidding war began.

