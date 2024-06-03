Blackstone increases Hipgnosis offer to close deal sooner

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
Blackstone increased its offer for U.K. music firm Hipgnosis Songs Fund in a bid to win over more shareholders as part of a so-called "scheme of arrangement" deal.
Why it matters: The new deal structure increases the amount of shareholder approval needed but would also quicken the closing process.
Zoom in: Blackstone's revised deal, which it disclosed Monday morning, ups its per-share offer by a single penny (yes, really).
Catch up quick: Last month, Blackstone beat out Concord for Hipgnosis, which includes the catalogs of Blondie, Shakira and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
The bottom line: The final price represents a 49% premium on Hipgnosis shares from April 17, the last day of trading before the bidding war began.