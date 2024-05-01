Paramount's Charter carriage talks hang over Skydance deal

Paramount's latest hurdle as it seeks its $3 billion deal with Skydance is securing a long-term carriage agreement with Charter, the country's largest TV provider. Why it matters: Paramount's value would be significantly weakened if its linear TV networks are dropped by Charter, or renewed at a lower rate.

The latest: Paramount and Charter agreed to extend negotiations on a new long-term contract past the expiration of the two's current carriage agreement, which was set for midnight Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the talks tells Axios.

Both Charter and Paramount declined to comment on the state of the talks.

A short-term extension is typically viewed as a signal that a long-term deal is close.

The big picture: Paramount still very much relies on its linear TV business to drive revenue and buttress its money-losing streaming business. Traditional TV still makes up two-thirds of Paramount's overall revenue.

Charter is the country's top cable provider, with 13.7 million subscribers.

Flashback: Charter's high-profile dispute with Disney last year reset the roadmap for carriage deals between programmers and distributors.

Charter won the ability to offer some Disney streaming services to its customers at either no or a reduced extra charge, while Disney secured a higher fee for its content.

In the process, Disney agreed to drop some of its cable channels, including Disney XD, FXX and Freeform.

The decline of cable TV has turned cable networks like MTV and Comedy Central into more of a liability than an asset these days.

Context: Paramount ousted CEO Bob Bakish on Monday after a falling out with controlling shareholder Shari Redstone. The company is currently being led by a triumvirate of division heads forming an "Office of the CEO."