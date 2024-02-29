Share on email (opens in new window)

Cyndi Lauper at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Cyndi Lauper agreed to sell her music catalog to Pophouse Entertainment Group and launch a joint venture with the Swedish firm, the company announced Thursday. Why it matters: The deal's inclusion of a joint venture implies active participation from the artist — not just a cash grab, Kerry writes.

Catch up quick: EQT founder Conni Jonsson and ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus launched Pophouse in 2014. It acquired the catalogs of Avicii and Swedish House Mafia in 2022.

Pophouse is the lead investor in ABBA Voyage, the virtual concert, and partnered on the KISS avatars.

Zoom in: Pophouse said it has acquired the majority share of Lauper's master recording revenue and publishing. It does not include her Broadway music.

The price was not disclosed.

What's next: Pophouse is planning an immersive theater experience based on the women in Lauper's life, the singer told Bloomberg. Other projects could be a TV series and a festival.