Cyndi Lauper at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Cyndi Lauper agreed to sell her music catalog to Pophouse Entertainment Group and launch a joint venture with the Swedish firm, the company announced Thursday.
Why it matters: The deal's inclusion of a joint venture implies active participation from the artist — not just a cash grab, Kerry writes.
Catch up quick: EQT founder Conni Jonsson and ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus launched Pophouse in 2014. It acquired the catalogs of Avicii and Swedish House Mafia in 2022.
Zoom in: Pophouse said it has acquired the majority share of Lauper's master recording revenue and publishing. It does not include her Broadway music.
What's next: Pophouse is planning an immersive theater experience based on the women in Lauper's life, the singer told Bloomberg. Other projects could be a TV series and a festival.