Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Cyndi Lauper sells catalog to ABBA Voyage investor

headshot
Feb 29, 2024
Cyndi Lauper attends the "Let the Canary Sing" premiere -during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 14, 2023 in New York City.

Cyndi Lauper at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Cyndi Lauper agreed to sell her music catalog to Pophouse Entertainment Group and launch a joint venture with the Swedish firm, the company announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The deal's inclusion of a joint venture implies active participation from the artist — not just a cash grab, Kerry writes.

Catch up quick: EQT founder Conni Jonsson and ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus launched Pophouse in 2014. It acquired the catalogs of Avicii and Swedish House Mafia in 2022.

  • Pophouse is the lead investor in ABBA Voyage, the virtual concert, and partnered on the KISS avatars.

Zoom in: Pophouse said it has acquired the majority share of Lauper's master recording revenue and publishing. It does not include her Broadway music.

  • The price was not disclosed.

What's next: Pophouse is planning an immersive theater experience based on the women in Lauper's life, the singer told Bloomberg. Other projects could be a TV series and a festival.

Go deeper