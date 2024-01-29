Sony invests in Africa gaming startup

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Carry1st, an Africa-based gaming startup, landed the first investment out of Sony's VC fund aimed at the continent.

Why it matters: Africa represents one of the biggest growth markets in gaming and is reportedly projected to generate more than $1 billion in 2024.

Details: The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Sony established the $10 million Sony Innovation Fund: Africa last year to invest in early-stage gaming, music, film and content distribution startups.

Carry1st was founded in 2018 and has raised more than $60 million from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), BITKRAFT, Google, Riot Games and rapper Nas.

The company primarily develops mobile puzzle-based games for clients including Activision. It also has a localized payment service called Pay1st that allows African gamers to buy games using local infrastructure, bank accounts and payment methods.

What's next: Carry1st is planning on developing its own original titles CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker told CNBC. Three are in development.

The big picture: The formal console market still has little penetration in Africa. Many gamers in the region buy devices from local resellers that import from overseas, Robbin-Coker said.