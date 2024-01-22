French gaming firm FDJ to buy Kindred Group for $2.7B

Share on email (opens in new window)

La Française des Jeux (FDJ), a Paris-based gambling company, has agreed to acquire Swedish gaming company Kindred Group, the companies announced Monday morning.

Why it matters: The deal would create one of Europe's biggest gambling companies and would compete with U.K.-listed Entain and FanDuel owner Flutter Entertainment.

Details: FDJ offered 27.95 billion kronor ($2.68 billion) for Kindred, which would represent a 24% premium on Kindred's closing price from Friday.

FDJ is France's exclusive lottery and offline sports betting operator. It also has online gambling and online sports betting.

In November, FDJ acquired Premier Lotteries Ireland, Ireland's national lottery operator, for €350 million.

Kindred oversees nine gambling brands and will expand FDJ's online gambling footprint into the U.K., France, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden and Australia.

The big picture: The deal comes after New York-based activist investor Corvex Management had amassed a large stake in Kindred, gained a board seat and pushed for the company to sell.