Indie producers prepare for Hollywood shrinkage

Smaller and midsize film and TV studios are laying the groundwork to survive an expected industry contraction.

Why it matters: A significant pullback in content spending could force more independent studios to consider raising more capital or find a merger partner.

The big picture: Financial pressures stemming from streaming losses and the erosion of legacy businesses are pressing down on media giants' balance sheets.

Star-driven production entities like Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Will Smith's Westbrook that scored investments or were acquired at high valuations are struggling to justify those investments.

Candle Media, which spent more than $4 billion on acquisitions since 2021, is trying to renegotiate some of its $1 billion in debt after failing to hit profit targets last year.

Smith's Westbrook had to lay off 25% its employees last year due to the WGA and SAG strikes, a spokesperson told Tim. The layoffs were first reported by Semafor.

Westbrook is still searching for a new home for its popular online video series "Red Table Talk" after Meta decided against a renewal.

Be smart: Some studios are making moves to bolster their financial standing and make sure they're not the ones on the outside looking in.

Media Res, the boutique studio behind Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and "Pachinko," took an undisclosed minority investment from Jeff Zucker's RedBird IMI to increase its production and expand its film and non-fiction business.

Jason Blum and James Wan's horror-focused production companies, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, completed their long-in-the-works merger last week.

The combination is designed to help increase both brands' output while saving costs on back office and other support infrastructure. Comcast is also a minority owner of the joint venture.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Westbrook laid off 25% of its staff, not half.