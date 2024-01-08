Indie producers prepare for Hollywood shrinkage
Smaller and midsize film and TV studios are laying the groundwork to survive an expected industry contraction.
Why it matters: A significant pullback in content spending could force more independent studios to consider raising more capital or find a merger partner.
The big picture: Financial pressures stemming from streaming losses and the erosion of legacy businesses are pressing down on media giants' balance sheets.
- Star-driven production entities like Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Will Smith's Westbrook that scored investments or were acquired at high valuations are struggling to justify those investments.
- Candle Media, which spent more than $4 billion on acquisitions since 2021, is trying to renegotiate some of its $1 billion in debt after failing to hit profit targets last year.
- Smith's Westbrook had to lay off 25% its employees last year due to the WGA and SAG strikes, a spokesperson told Tim. The layoffs were first reported by Semafor.
- Westbrook is still searching for a new home for its popular online video series "Red Table Talk" after Meta decided against a renewal.
Be smart: Some studios are making moves to bolster their financial standing and make sure they're not the ones on the outside looking in.
- Media Res, the boutique studio behind Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" and "Pachinko," took an undisclosed minority investment from Jeff Zucker's RedBird IMI to increase its production and expand its film and non-fiction business.
- Jason Blum and James Wan's horror-focused production companies, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, completed their long-in-the-works merger last week.
- The combination is designed to help increase both brands' output while saving costs on back office and other support infrastructure. Comcast is also a minority owner of the joint venture.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Westbrook laid off 25% of its staff, not half.