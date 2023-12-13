By the numbers: Netflix gaming

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Data.ai; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix's gaming growth is outpacing its increase in new game development as executives have brought more visibility to the service in recent months.

The big picture: Netflix's gaming downloads more than doubled during its second year, according to data from Data.ai.

Netflix had 52.7 million downloads from November 2022 to October 2023, an increase of 119% compared to 24.1 million in the preceding 12-month stretch.

And in November, Netflix reached 9.5 million game downloads, over 4x higher than two years ago.

Meanwhile, according to data from mobile app firm Apptopia, Netflix released 35 games between November 2021 and October 2022. From November 2022 to October 2023, Netflix released 44 games.

Last month, Netflix released four more titles.

Between the lines: Half of Netflix's most popular titles are based on IP from its shows, including "Too Hot to Handle" and "Stranger Things."

Too Hot to Handle is Netflix's most popular game, with 7.1 million downloads. Its second edition is Netflix's eighth-most popular game, with 2.8 million downloads, per Data.ai.

Indie game Storyteller, which Netflix released in September, was the streamer's sixth-most popular title with 3.8 million downloads.

Of note: While the U.S. is the biggest market for games, it's not a runaway leader.