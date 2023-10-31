Vodafone to sell Spanish business to Zegona
U.K.-based telco giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish arm to Zegona Communications, a U.K.-listed communications company, in a deal worth €5 billion.
Why it matters: It's the latest transformative deal in Spain, which remains one of Europe's most competitive telco markets.
Details: Zegona is financing the deal through €4.2 billion in debt and a revolving credit facility of €500 million
- Vodafone will also provide as much as €900 million in financing through an investment vehicle to buy new shares of Zegona.
The big picture: Vodafone has been trying to find a deal in Spain for the past two years.
- Margherita Della Valle took over as CEO in January and downgraded the business to its "cluster" of smaller European businesses and placed it under strategic review.
- Former CEO Nick Read had previously said the market needed to consolidate.
Be smart: Zegona has played a major role in reshaping the Spanish telco market.
- The firm, which operates as a "buy-fix-sell" investor, previously bought and sold Euskaltel SA to Masmovil Ibercom SA, which consolidated the market from five to four.
- Then last year, Masmovil struck a deal to merge its Spanish business with France's Orange SA, which would shift the market to three. The European Commission is currently reviewing that deal.