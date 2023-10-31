Vodafone to sell Spanish business to Zegona

Share on email (opens in new window)

U.K.-based telco giant Vodafone has agreed to sell its Spanish arm to Zegona Communications, a U.K.-listed communications company, in a deal worth €5 billion.

Why it matters: It's the latest transformative deal in Spain, which remains one of Europe's most competitive telco markets.

Details: Zegona is financing the deal through €4.2 billion in debt and a revolving credit facility of €500 million

Vodafone will also provide as much as €900 million in financing through an investment vehicle to buy new shares of Zegona.

The big picture: Vodafone has been trying to find a deal in Spain for the past two years.

Margherita Della Valle took over as CEO in January and downgraded the business to its "cluster" of smaller European businesses and placed it under strategic review.

Former CEO Nick Read had previously said the market needed to consolidate.

Be smart: Zegona has played a major role in reshaping the Spanish telco market.